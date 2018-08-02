Dorothy Cole

Funeral services for Dorothy Cole, age 65, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Sunday, August 5, 2018 at 12:00 PM at Browns Creek Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mrs. Cole passed away Tuesday, July 31, 2018 at Diversa Healthcare Center in Smyrna, Tennessee.

Visitation will begin Saturday morning, August 4, 2018 from 10:00 am until 6:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.