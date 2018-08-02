Hardin Co. Animal Services faces challenges of overcrowding

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — After rescuing over 130 cats from a home in Savannah, Hardin County Animal Services is facing the challenge of caring for 100 more cats than they’re prepared to house.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News reporter Julia Ewoldt spoke with the director about what they’re doing.

Director of Hardin County Animal Services Debbie Nowicki says caring for 130 cats, 100 more than normal, is a round-the-clock job.

“We generally start cleaning and feeding at about 5 a.m.,” Nowicki said. “We have to take very stringent protocol with the cleaning because we’re dealing with animals that have some sort of medical distress or nutritional distress.”

She said the cats came from a branch of Tennessee River Rescue, a home on Plainview Drive in Savannah. They were in dire need of care.

“Cats, kittens, they generally play, they’re very rambunctious, they’re feisty. There was none of that. They were just very, very depressed and lethargic,” Nowicki said.

Now, they are beginning to show signs of recovery.

“You’ll see them start to play. They’re vocal. They’re reaching outside of their cages for attention and affection,” Nowicki said.

Nowicki said many of the cats who came into the shelter were sick, so she’s closed the cat room to give them a chance to heal before they’re adopted out.

“We are not going to allow an animal to leave this premises unless it’s healthy, spayed and neutered, had all of its shots and is ready to rock and roll,” she said.

She says the community has been extremely supportive. “The local people around here, when it comes to needing something, and volunteerism and charity, they just blow my mind,” Nowicki said.

She reminds the community why this is happening in the first place.

“This situation happens across the country, in shelters all over the place, where there’s this abundant overpopulation. Just spay and neuter your pets,” she said.

As of now, Hardin County Animal Services needs cat litter, food and detergent. To find out other specific needs, call them at 731-925-3303.