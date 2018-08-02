Jackson Police tase man after he refuses orders

JACKSON, Tenn.–Jackson Police say they tased a man after he refused to follow orders.

Jackson Police say around noon Thursday, they received a call of a domestic assault.

Jackson Police say they tried to arrest a man who they say refused to follow orders when officers told the man to get on the ground.

Police say the suspect said he was “not going to jail and would rather die” and threatened to walk into oncoming traffic.

Jackson Police say to prevent the suspect from getting injured, they tased him.

Then, they arrested him.