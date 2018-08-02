Louis Wayman Kee

Mr. Louis Wayman Kee, age 85 passed away on July 26, 2018 at Camden General Hospital. Mr. Kee was born on May 13, 1933 in Benton County, TN to the late Woodie Kee and Gladys Odell Nolen Kee. He was also preceded in death by a son, Louis Allen Kee; brothers, Edward Kee, Willard Kee, Malcolm

Kee and brother-in-laws, Jack Humphres and Jack Dorsey.

Mr. Kee served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, followed by a 32 year career as assistant manager at Hall Hardware in Camden. In recent years, Louis enjoyed gardening, feeding the birds, and caring for his two dogs Max and Belle. He had a knack for small engine repair, and enjoyed repairing lawnmowers for many friends and neighbors. Most of all, he enjoyed 60 beautiful years with his loving wife Jo

Ann. Louis was an incredibly caring, loving and gentle man. He will be dearly missed.

Survived by: Wife: Jo Ann Humphres Kee of Camden, TN, Sisters- In- Law: Dean (Danny) Miloshevich, Julie Dorsey, Janice (Bob) Pullen, Betty Lou Kee, Nieces: Debbie (Dale) Weatherly, Teresa (Steve) King, Katie (Sean) Dorsey, Laurie (Scott) LeFevre, Connie (Mike) Lippeth, Mary Pounds, Julie (Shane) Stewart, Nephews: Mark (Kim) Kee, Kevin (Kim) Kee, Jeff (Nancy) Kee, Thomas (Mark) Pullen, Bobby Pullen, Bill Dorsey. Many more special nieces and nephews all which he dearly loved.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 2, 2018 at 11 am at the Oakdale Funeral Home with Bro. David Sauer officiating. Burial will follow in the Camden City Cemetery.

Visitation with the Kee family will be on Wednesday, August 1, 2018 from 4:00-7:00 pm.