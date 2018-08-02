Mugshots : Madison County : 8/01/18 – 8/02/18 August 2, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/13Kristy Wingham Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 2/13Cardell Ivie Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/13Christopher Warlick Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 4/13David Hanna Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/13Derek Newsom Ex parte order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 6/13Ethan Armstrong Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 7/13Frank Wells Violation of community corrections, failure to comply, failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 8/13Frederick Harris Theft under $999 Show Caption Hide Caption 9/13Joshua Burdine Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 10/13Leeantwon Ousley Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 11/13Wayne Murphy Evading arrest, reckless driving, violation of probation, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 12/13Quincy Collins Convicted felon-unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, criminal impersonation, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 13/13Tyrion Swift Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, possession of stolen property, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 8/01/18 and 7 a.m. on 8/02/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore