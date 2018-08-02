New movie theater coming to Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Grab your popcorn and soda, a new movie theater is coming to Jackson.

“We’re announcing what I like to call the greatest theater that Jackson and Madison County have ever seen,” Phil Zacheretti, president and CEO Phoenix Theaters, said.

The Empire 8 theater is bringing luxury movie watching to West Tennessee.

“Twenty-first century theater is what we’re calling it,” Zacheretti said. “It’s gonna be something Jackson has never seen before.”

They’ll serve not only popcorn, but pub style food and alcohol. Their main focus is customer service.

There will be some pretty cool perks once they open in 2019. One of those is they’re allowing you to literally kick back and relax as you watch your movie.

Along with reclining seats, you’ll be able to buy tickets and reserve seats online. The theater will be located in between the Gander Outdoors and Goodwill on Vann Drive.

“We’re about 50 percent complete on the masonry on the building, so as you come by you’ll continue to see it move forward,” project manager Paul Taylor said.

Jackson Mayor Jerry Gist says he hopes this theater will improve Jackson even more. “We’re still a growing city. I think with the caliber of operations that this group has it’s going to be a huge asset to our city.”

They hope to open by mid-February 2019.