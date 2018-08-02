One Last Cool Night Before Hot and Humid Weather Returns

Weather Update – 2:00 p.m. – Thursday, August 2nd

I hope you’re enjoying another beautiful day in West Tennessee! After starting out in the lower 60s this morning, temperatures are still just in the middle to upper 80s this afternoon. Another cool night is ahead but the heat and humidity will gradually return this weekend.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear skies with calm winds will make for another cool night across West Tennessee. Temperatures will be in the 70s by 8 o’clock and we’ll drop back to the lower and middle 60s by sunrise Friday.

It’s going to be another beautiful day across West Tennessee! Under mostly sunny skies, with relatively low humidity, temperatures will warm up to the upper 80s this afternoon and a few spots may even reach 90°F. We’ll be dry today but the chance for rain returns this weekend. In fact, rain chances, heat, and humidity are all expected to rise over the upcoming weekend so tune into WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest weekend forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com