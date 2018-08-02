Polls close in state primary, county general elections

JACKSON, Tenn. — Polls closed at 7 p.m. Thursday in the state primary and county general elections.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News will gather results are they become available. We will not include uncontested races.

Tune in to WBBJ ABC and CBS 7 for an on-air crawl including state primary results and local mayoral and sheriff races.

We will also post an election roundup online to show you where to find complete local election results.

Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News at 10 for an election recap.