Sunny And Warmer Today

Weather Update–

Good Morning West Tennessee. I hope you all enjoyed those low 60s this morning. We spent about an hour around 62°F this morning here in Jackson. Lexington briefly dipped down to 61°F. With temperatures rising the slightly humid feel to the air should give way to a more dry feel this morning. dew point temps will still hang in the middle to lower 60s all day thanks to a northerly wind this afternoon. High will still climb to around 87 degrees this morning. This will be the last of the not so humid days though.



