US Marshals capture man wanted in Jackson robbery, Memphis shooting

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man wanted in a Jackson armed robbery and a Memphis shooting was captured Thursday in Jackson.

Deterrio Harrison, 21, was captured Thursday by U.S. Marshals and officers with the Jackson Police Department Gang Unit, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Harrison was wanted by Jackson police for a July 23 armed robbery. Harrison is accused of threatening and pointing a gun at a victim and a 4-year-old child, according to the release.

Marshals say they initiated an investigation shortly after he was named a suspect in the incident. Thursday, marshals and officers with the Jackson Police Department Gang Unit located Harrison at a home on Tomlin Street in Jackson after receiving a tip.

Harrison was arrested without incident and taken to the Madison County Jail.

Marshals say Harrison is also wanted for second-degree murder by the Memphis Police Department. The warrant stems from a shooting that happened Jan. 30 at the Peppertree Apartment Complex in Memphis.