Voters head to polls in West TN

JACKSON, Tenn. — Tennessee voters headed to the polls Thursday for the state primary and county general elections.

“I think it’s important to have your voice heard,” Becky Nipp, a Jackson voter, said.

Nipp cast her ballot at the VFW on North Highland Avenue. “The governor’s race I’m pretty interested in and the senate race, you know, replacing Bob Corker,” she said.

The ballot in Madison County includes races for everything from governor to U.S. senate and representative, state house and senate positions, plus county mayor and commission seats.

“Get some change going on in the community,” Markeshe Ellison, a Jackson voter, said. “Get people elected that need to be in office.”

Voters in Gibson County also headed to the polls Thursday. “I think it’s very important to put people in a position that have the same values or morals that I do,” Sabrina Simmons, a Gibson County voter, said.

The ballot in Gibson County includes contested mayoral and sheriff races. “Definitely want to vote in the sheriff,” Craig Coltharp, a Gibson County voter, said. “I know some of the local people running for county commissioner, so I want to come out and support those guys.”

People in both counties said voting was simple. “Not crowded at all and very easy,” Nipp said.

The polls close at 7 p.m. in both counties.