Weakley Co. man killed in tractor rollover

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A man was killed Wednesday afternoon when the tractor he was operating overturned near Dresden.

A tractor operated by Wesley Garrett McDaniel, 30, overturned while climbing a steep hill, pinning him underneath, according to the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department.

McDaniel was trimming a property on Jewell Store Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Weakley County 911 Center received the call just after 4:30 p.m.

The Dresden Fire Department, Weakley County Rescue Squad, Weakley County Emergency Medical Services and Tennessee Highway Patrol all responded to the scene.