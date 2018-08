West TN Election Roundup – Aug. 2, 2018

JACKSON, Tenn. — Below is a list to find results from elections around West Tennessee. Click the county name to see more information.

We will update this list as more results become available.

Madison County

Benton County

Carroll County

Chester County

Crockett County

Decatur County

Dyer County

Gibson County

Hardin County

Haywood County

Henderson County

Henry County

McNairy County

Obion County

Weakley County