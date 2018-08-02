Women graduate Celebrate Recovery program at Madison Co. Criminal Justice Complex

JACKSON, Tenn. — One courtroom in Jackson didn’t hand out sentences Thursday, but celebrated with inmates.

Judge Don Allen celebrated the ninth class to graduate from the Celebrate Recovery program at the Madison County Criminal Justice Complex.

The women started the class in May and each week learned a new lesson to help with issues ranging from anger and depression to drug addiction and alcoholism.

One graduate from the program says she works one day at a time to stay clean.

“I feel like I accomplished something that I wanted to, and I feel like I’ve had support through this whole thing, and I couldn’t ask for anything better. I feel brand new today,” Tonya Mason said.

This is the third year for the program. The men will have their graduation ceremony Friday.