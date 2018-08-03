Bolivar Central Tigers have a lot left to prove

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — The Bolivar Central football team saw playoff action last season, but their campaign ended in the first round of the 3A playoffs.

The Tigers had a heavy graduating class, but Head Coach Woodrow Lowe says it’s always the next man up and he hopes these boys will step up and make a name for themselves.

Coach Lowe is in his 5th year leading the Bolivar Central program and says he believes there are a few division one players on his roster this year, after having having two sign division one ball last year.

Bolivar Central and Liberty Tech scrimmaged Thursday night and Lowe says that in a scrimmage, there is a lot you don’t see, but overall he is pleased from the effort his squad showed.

“I am happy that the kids competed, you know that is what you want to see. You want to see effort and you want to see kids flying around and it’s not like a regular week, but you just want to see them execute and do the fundamentals properly,” said Coach Lowe.

Coach Lowe also says the goal is always to win a championship and they know they have a lot to prove.