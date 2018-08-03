Chester County elects new mayor

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Some counties will now be seeing some new leadership in certain positions. After Thursday’s election, Chester county now has a new mayor to represent the community.

“I was greatly honored and excited,” said Chester County Mayor-Elect Barry Hutcherson. “I was raised here all my life and I lived here in Chester county all my adult life and raised my family here. And we got a great school system.”

Barry has always been a family man and has served his community through his family’s restaurant “Snookums” in Henderson for decades.

“A lot of people notice me from here,” said Barry.” I’ve been cooking here now 20 something years. It’s sorta a good atmosphere and it’s family.”

And it was there where he also learned a lot about the concerns of his community and what they wanted for the county.

“Animal control was mentioned to me and high speed internet throughout the county was a main concern for a lot of people,” said Barry.

And ever since Barry decided to run last winter he has had continuous support from family and friends.

“When you put yourself out there you never know what’s going to happen in politics and he’s never really been a politician,” said Sherry Hutcherson, Barry’s wife.

“Being encouraged a lot through church, and pastor and preachers, and friends an relatives they really helped me encouraged me and keep me in good spirits to keep me running,” said Barry. “And I like to return the favor and do what’s best for the county.”

Barry, who captured the county mayor’s seat by less than 10 votes, will begin his role as county mayor this September.

“I don’t want to fail or disappoint anyone and I plan to do the best I can,” said Barry.

Barry has had previous experience as commissioner for eight years, but says this new job won’t stop him from still serving his community at his businesses.

During his first year Barry hopes to focus on creating animal shelters, zoning and help establish more entertainment and recreational spaces for the community, especially for the youth.