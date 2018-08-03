Downtown development hosts pop-up concert, encourages growth in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennesseans had a chance to sit back, relax and enjoy some live music at a pop-up concert, Friday evening.

Downtown streets in Jackson filled with music as people walking by kicked off the start of the weekend.

Director of Jackson Downtown Development Matt Altobell said this is the second time he has hosted the Pop-Up Concert at Fox Park.

“It’s perfect for a small little intimate concert, just a couple guys and guitars,” he said.

Altobell says downtown Jackson is growing, and with new restaurants and businesses opening, more people are finding their way to the area.

“There’s more people living downtown then there have been in decades, and they get out and need stuff to do,” he said.

After enjoying some music, concert goers could head down the street to browse the antique cars show.

“They’re 40 and 50 years old, and people take a lot of pride in the work done with these cars,” Gary Lentz with the Parkway Christian Auto Club said.

Lentz showcased his orange convertible on the court square.

“Putting them in the public view, that gives us an opportunity to encourage people in the car hobby,” he said.

Organizers say it’s not only a way to enjoy a night out, but events like these bring the community together.

This was the second pop-up concert this year hosted by Jackson Downtown Development.

Organizers say they plan to continue having concerts like these the first Friday of every month.