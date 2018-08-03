Dyersburg area drug investigation nets 4 arrests

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A multi-agency drug investigation this week has led to four arrests.

The joint two-day investigation led to meth charges against two Union City men and two Missouri men, according to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Information from prior drug investigations led agents to several people suspected of selling drugs in the Dyersburg area, according to the release.

Four of those suspects were arrested Wednesday and Thursday and booked into the Dyer County Jail.

Those arrested were:

– Daniel Corona, 29, of Union City, one count possession with intent schedule 2 (ice methamphetamine), one count possession of a weapon during commission of a dangerous felony

– Nelson Urias, 27, of Union City, one count possession with intent schedule 2 (ice methamphetamine)

– DeAndrea Perry, 24, of Missouri: one count possession with intent schedule 2 (ice methamphetamine)

– Quantrez Pitts, 23, of Missouri: one count possession with intent schedule 2 (ice methamphetamine)

Agents seized various amounts of drugs, including methamphetamine, heroin and suboxone, along with three firearms and three vehicles, according to the release.

Special Agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department, the Dyer County Sheriff’s Department and the 27th Judicial Drug Task Force were all involved in the investigation.