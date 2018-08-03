Getting Hot and Humid Over the Weekend

Weather Update – 2:45 p.m. – Friday, August 3rd

Our weather is quiet for now in West Tennessee with temperatures back in the 90s for the first time in a little over a week! The heat and humidity are creeping back into the forecast and well start to see that heat index rise this weekend.

TONIGHT

Clear skies and calm winds will make for one more cool night across West Tennessee. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s by 8 o’clock and we’ll drop back to the middle 60s by sunrise Saturday.

On Saturday, under mostly sunny skies, with a little bit more humidity than yesterday, temperatures will warm up to the lower 90s in the afternoon and the mugginess will make it feel like mid 90s. We’ll be mostly dry with only a 10% chance for an isolated shower, rain is more likely on Sunday. It’ll be calm and partly to mostly cloudy Saturday night with a slight chance for rain. Temperatures will drop to the upper 60s and lower 70s by Sunday morning. Tune into WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

