Man accused of robbing woman, young son, charged

JACKSON, Tenn.–A man accused of robbing a woman and her child is charged, Friday.

Deterrio Harrison is charged with aggravated robbery after allegedly robbing a woman and her young son walking near Lincoln Courts last week.

A second man, identified as Anthwan Howard, told police Harrison was with him during the robbery and had the gun. Court documents said Howard told investigators Harrison also threatened to kill the victim and her child.

Harrison was also wanted by the Memphis Police Department on a charge of second degree murder, according to the U.S. Marshals.