Man faces charges after Taser arrest by Jackson police

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man who was arrested Thursday afternoon in north Jackson after being apprehended with a Taser is now facing charges.

Earl Taylor was arrested Thursday afternoon after a traffic stop on the Highway 45 Bypass. The traffic stop stemmed from an earlier report of a domestic disturbance on Pleasant Plains Road.

During the traffic stop, police say Taylor got out of his car and refused orders to get on the ground. Taylor kept going back and forth toward the car and reached into his pockets several times, according to court documents.

Taylor also told police he was not going to jail and that they would have to kill him or he would walk into traffic, according to an affidavit.

An officer was able to get close enough to use a Taser on Taylor, after which he complied.

Taylor has been released from custody.