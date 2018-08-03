Mugshots : Madison County : 8/02/18 – 8/03/18 August 3, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/17Destany Maggard Theft over $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 2/17Deterrio Harrison Robbery Show Caption Hide Caption 3/17Brandon Walters Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 4/17Brittney Traylor Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 5/17Casey Clark Theft over $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 6/17Christopher Moran Theft under $999, driving on revoked/suspended license, fugitive-hold for other agency Show Caption Hide Caption 7/17Alex Graham Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 8/17Dallas Brogdon Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 9/17Earl Taylor Simple domestic assault, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 10/17Kiana Brooks Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 11/17Latosha Maholmes Schedule IV & VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 12/17Mark Anderson Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 13/17Mickey Shanklin Theft over $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 14/17Perez Dilber Driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 15/17Robyn Barr Fraud to obtain assistance for a disabled person Show Caption Hide Caption 16/17Terronica Verser Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 17/17William Lofton Resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 8/02/18 and 7 a.m. on 8/03/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore