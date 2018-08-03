Mugshots : Madison County : 8/02/18 – 8/03/18

1/17 Destany Maggard Theft over $1,000

2/17 Deterrio Harrison Robbery

3/17 Brandon Walters Violation of community corrections

4/17 Brittney Traylor Shoplifting



5/17 Casey Clark Theft over $1,000

6/17 Christopher Moran Theft under $999, driving on revoked/suspended license, fugitive-hold for other agency

7/17 Alex Graham Aggravated domestic assault

8/17 Dallas Brogdon Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of community corrections



9/17 Earl Taylor Simple domestic assault, resisting stop/arrest

10/17 Kiana Brooks Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear

11/17 Latosha Maholmes Schedule IV & VI drug violations

12/17 Mark Anderson Shoplifting



13/17 Mickey Shanklin Theft over $1,000

14/17 Perez Dilber Driving while unlicensed

15/17 Robyn Barr Fraud to obtain assistance for a disabled person

16/17 Terronica Verser Aggravated assault



17/17 William Lofton Resisting stop/arrest



































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 8/02/18 and 7 a.m. on 8/03/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.