‘Safe on Seventy’ campaign ramps up enforcement on busy West TN highway

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Law enforcement across the state team up to keep drivers safe on a busy Tennessee road.

Troopers target drivers on Highway 70. “We’re out there,” Tennessee Highway Patrol Lt. Brad Wilbanks said. “There’s a reason we’re out there.”

Wilbanks said it is part of a traffic enforcement campaign called “Safe on Seventy.”

State and local law enforcement teamed up this week to crack down on drivers not obeying the law. “Distracted driving obviously is a big thing, seat belts,” Wilbanks said. “Those are things we’re looking at.”

Lt. Joseph Gill said the Madison County Sheriff’s Office is also participating, stepping up patrols and being visible. “There’s no officer that wants to go out and write a ticket, but you know there’s no officer that really wants to go out and knock on somebody’s door and tell them somebody isn’t coming home,” Gill said.

The state said data identified Tuesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. as high-crash periods on Highway 70.

Wilbanks said 570 people already died on Tennessee roadways this year, which is down 48 from last year. The THP said 50 of those deaths happened in the Jackson district, which is up 13 from this time last year.

“A lot of the roadway is two-lane, and there’s a double yellow line separating you from a very serious accident,” Wilbanks said.

Troopers encouraged people to buckle up, obey the speed limit, plus drive sober, alert and not distracted.

The THP said they plan to do a similar safety campaign again in October.