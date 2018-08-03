Sunny Warm And A Little Humid!

Weather Update–

Good Morning West Tennessee we started the morning off a little cool again at 63 degrees here in Jackson. A few locations dropped to around 62! Temps will quickly recover today as an area of surface high pressure will be directly overhead today. There will be plenty of sunshine with high around 90 degrees this afternoon. Heat Index wont be terrible, but more noticable today compared to the rest of this week. Should be between 92 and 95 degrees this afternoon. Have a great Friday!



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Email: mshamell@wbbjtv.com