Travel agency owner sentenced to over 2 years in federal prison

JACKSON, Tenn. — The owner of a local travel agency has been sentenced to just over two years in federal prison.

Ronda Richards, who owns Ronds’s Travel Agency in Jackson, was sentenced Friday to serve 27 months in federal prison.

Richards was also sentenced to serve three years of supervised release upon her release from federal custody.

“I’m actually really surprised because we didn’t think she would get anything, we thought she would get time served and she would get a little bit of probation and she be right back to doing what she’s doing,” said victim Cristy Lawler.

In March, Richards pleaded guilty to wire fraud after allegations she stole money from customers who bought vacations.

Richards said in a statement during her hearing that she takes 100 percent responsibility for the money she’s accused of stealing.

“I have a hard time at this point believing that anything she really says is genuine,” said victim Mary Woodall.

Going forward these former customers say they will think twice before booking their next trip.

“I probably won’t use a traveling agent again, I will probably just do my own,” said victim Bobbie Wells.