A Hot Weekend Ahead

Weather Update – 9:00 a.m. – Saturday, August 4th

Our weather is looking very nice over Saturday with a cool start and a warm ending. Today, a slight chance of a pop up brief storm with highs in the low 90’s. Winds will be mostly calm to southeast around 5 mph.

On Saturday, under mostly sunny skies, with a little bit more humidity than yesterday, temperatures will warm up to the lower 90s in the afternoon and the mugginess will make it feel like mid 90s. We’ll be mostly dry with only a 10% chance for an isolated shower, but rain is more likely on Sunday. It’ll be calm and partly to mostly cloudy Saturday night with a slight chance for rain. Temperatures will drop to the upper 60s and lower 70s by Sunday morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely to cover more ground on Sunday but we’ll have widespread rain showers and thunderstorms during the middle of next week. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

