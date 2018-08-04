Annual Bounce Back Basketball Camp

Jackson, Tenn–

The Bounce Back Basketball Camp is a free event open to the youth of Jackson. The event has been held for over 10 years offering basketball training, life tips and free haircuts. The camp was created for all Jackson youth to be able to go to a basketball camp regardless of financial circumstances.

“I think this is a great camp, for people to throw, for people who can’t afford to go to other camps that cost money, I think it’s a great thing to do,” said participant Kayleigh Williams.

Jackson City Councilman Johnny Dodd co-hosted this years camp and wanted the kids to learn valuable life lessons from the basketball camp.

“You have to be focused, you have to respect the game you have to respect your opponent. Nd basic things like that, you have to deal with day to day life, when you deal with people,” said Jackson Cit Councilman Johnny Dodd.

Multiple participants says they come to the basketball camp more than once to have fun.

“I come back to make new friends, get better at basketball, see new speakers, and just for the fun,” said Williams.

Jackson resident lonell gunn something says this basketball has an important impact on him and the kids in jackson.

“I’ve been where they’ve been, where their going, so I had the same motivation, and the same speech, words of encouragement that they have now, I had that in the past so, for me to just be able to give back in that frame of mind, it’s just intriguing to me,” said Jackson citizen Lonell Gunn.

Coordinator says he wants the Jackson youth to leave the camp with key aspects of life that they’ll learn through the basketball camp.

“I just want them to know regardless of their past, the future has a clean slate, no matter what they go through in life, I want them to always know that they can be a productive person, in the community, I want them to always know, that they can be a positive person in the community,” said Dodd

The kids were also offered free t-shirts and prizes for participating.