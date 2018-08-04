Bethel University student center’s website wins national recognition

McKENZIE, Tenn. — A local university wins national recognition for their student center’s website.

Bethel University’s Center for Academic Student Achievement won third place in a national website competition co-sponsored by the National College Learning Center Association and Learning Support Centers in Higher Education.

“Most institutions who receive this award are considerably larger than Bethel, so I feel very blessed that CASA was chosen for this exceptional recognition,” said Sarah Sanders, director of the Center for Academic Student Achievement.

Bethel University will receive an engraved plaque during an award luncheon in October at the National College Learning Center Association annual conference in Niagara Falls, New York.