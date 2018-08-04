Local man awarded prestigious aviation award

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — 95-year-old Eugene May was awarded the Wright Brothers Master Pilot award for 50 years of piloting Saturday morning.

The award is given by the Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration.

May accepted the award at the Gibson County Airport

The award seeks to recognize individuals who exhibit professionalism, skill, and aviation expertise for at least 50 years.

Mays says he never expected to win an award.

May says he’s been wanting to fly planes for as long as he can remember and continues to be thrilled with the field of aviation.