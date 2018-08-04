Police investigate armed robbery at grocery store

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — The Dyersburg Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a grocery store.

Officers say it happened just before 10 a.m. Saturday at Allen’s Grocery in Dyersburg.

Officers say shots were fired, and at least one suspect was hit when the store employee returned fire.

The store employee was also hit during the incident. Both have been transported to West Tennessee healthcare in Dyersburg.

Their conditions are unknown.

Police are looking for two male suspects they describe as two thin black males last seen in the Milltown area.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Dyersburg Police Department at 731-285-1212.