Church youth receive prayer for back to school

Jackson, Tenn–

“Blessings of the Backpacks” is offered to kids to receive prayer and blessings for the upcoming school year. Organizers of the event wanted to pray over the kids and let them know the importance of education. This is the first time Lambuth Memorial Church has had the event.

“Today we have the annual blessings of the backpacks it’s a chance to remind students that god has their back. And it’s a chance to invite god into their daily lives,” said church member Mary Beth Emberle.

Emberle says that prayer helps the kids before they enter the school year.

“This is a way to invite the kids to see that god is involved in the little things, the daily parts of their lives, going to school, taking test,fighting with somebody at lunch, god can be apart of that too, not just the big scary things in life,” said Emberle.

She aslo says that this event sheds light on the importance of youth and thinks education is a vital part of the kids life.

“Show the kids they are loved, show the kids that people care about them. And that the things that they do at school is not just to keep them busy, and out of our hair, it’s a huge part of their future, and we want to honor that and invite them to the well of god,” said Emberle.

Youth member Carson Hamm says he thinks it’s nice that they do things for the kids at the church.

“I think it’s very generous thing you know, you go into to church and your like, well hey guys we’re going to pray over you guys for this school year, that’s just soo nice, I really appreciate it,” said youth member Carson Hamm.

Emberle says that they will be having events like this for the years to come.

“As long as I’m here we’re goin to do this,” said Emberle.