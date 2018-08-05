SoulQuest church hosts Love Week block party

JACKSON, Tenn. — The SoulQuest church hosted the Love Week block party at North Side High School Sunday.

The event celebrated with food trucks, bouncy houses, and even animals for the kids to pet.

Kids were offered a free Lego building station and free ice cream from Stacey’s Ice Cream Cruiser.

Helper of the event David Damron says the event had a great turnout.

“It’s real amazing, we’ve got an awesome turnout,” he said. “We’re packed from floor to balcony, it’s uplifting.”

Friends and family also had the chance to win prizes at the end of the event.