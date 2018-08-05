War Eagles use last year’s missed playoffs opportunity as fuel

ATWOOD, Tenn. — The West Carroll War Eagles have not seen playoff action since 2012, but Head Coach Josh Wolfe says his Atwood squad is heading in the right direction.

A former War Eagle himself, Coach Wolfe is in his 4th year as the War Eagles’ Head Coach. Wolfe says his team is staffed with a lot of weapons this year and says consistency and getting one percent better each day, is key.

West Carroll scrimmaged Friday and Wolfe said he thought his team played well and physical. Wolfe also says they play with the memory of barely missing the playoffs last season, fresh on their minds.

“When you get so close to the door and you don’t get a chance to get through, you know you kind of have a sense of motivation there coming into the off season and we really worked their tails off this off season and got after it. They are motivated because they almost tasted the cake of the playoffs last year and they want to get it this year,” Wolfe said.

The West Carroll War Eagles open up their 2018 campaign at home on August 17th versus Bruceton.