Wrestling stars and their fans celebrate the life of Brian Christopher Lawler

JACKSON, Tenn. — USA Championship Wrestling fans filled the stands of the Oman Arena Sunday to cheer on their favorite stars, but this show was a special one; a tribute to Brian Christopher Lawler.

“I still can’t believe it. It’s devastating. I guess I just don’t really want to believe it,” said wrestling fan Brittney King.

Brian passed away this past Sunday, after being found hanging in a cell at the Hardeman County jail.

“I think the main thing was, at least for me, it was something that Brian would have been proud of. It was something that Brian would have loved to have been a part of and, in a sense, he was,” said professional wrestler Jerry “The King” Lawler.

Fans wore bandanas in his honor, and wrestling stars celebrated his life and legacy.

“You got me off the streets. You kept me where I needed to be. You gave me my dream. I love you forever brother, and I will see you one day,” said professional wrestler Bam Bam Bundy.

Brian, son of Jerry “The King” Lawler, was also a professional wrestler, best known for his career in the WWE. Bam Bam Bundy shared with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Reporter Amanda Gerry some of Brian’s moves from his WWF tag team, “Too Cool.”

“Brian Christopher, Scotty 2 Hotty, Rikishi; I mean, just the greatest tag team of the 90’s and 2000’s,” Bam Bam Bundy said.

Lawler says being in the ring Sunday, for the first time since his son’s death, has helped him cope with the tragedy.

“Honestly, to me, it’s almost therapeutic,” Lawler said, “because ever since the day that I first heard the news about my son, it’s been like a nightmare.”

Lawler says he appreciates the support from all his fans. This is what he would say to his son if he were here today.

“I’d tell him I love him, and I’d tell you to tell your children that you love them, because I didn’t do that enough with mine,” said Lawler. “I wish I had done it more.”

Proceeds from bandanas sold at the event Sunday will go to Hope Church in memory of Brian Christopher Lawler aka “Grand Master Sexay.”

And you can see USA Championship Wrestling stars including Jerry “The King” Lawler every Saturday night here on WBBJ.