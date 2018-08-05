Youth summit aims to benefit community children

JACKSON, Tenn. — Members of the community came together Sunday afternoon for a youth summit at the Sign of the Dove Church in north Jackson.

The summit included a panel of guest speakers including representatives from the Jackson police department, the Madison County detention center, and the Jackson Madison County School System.

They discussed difficult topics youth face today including bullying, suicide and identity crisis.

Pastor Miles says he wants the children of the community to know that they’re not alone, and there are people out there they can turn to with any of the problems and issues they face each day.