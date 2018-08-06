Chicken Salad

Submitted by: Robert Shourek

3 – 4 lbs chicken parts (bone-in, skin-on thighs and breasts work well) (You’ll need about 4 cups)

2 tbsp olive oil

1 cup seedless grapes, halved (red and green varieties are great)

1 cup almonds, thinly sliced

2 celery ribs, chopped

3 scallions, thinly sliced (white and green parts)

2 tbsp fresh dill, chopped

1 tbsp fresh parsley, chopped

1 cup mayonnaise

Juice of 1 lemon

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp Kosher salt (start with 1/2 teaspoon, then add more, to taste)

Freshly ground pepper

INSTRUCTIONS

Pre-heat oven to 350°F

Rub the olive oil all over the chicken pieces and sprinkle with salt and pepper.

Bake for 45 to 55 minutes, or until internal temp reaches 165°F using an instant-read thermometer.

Remove the chicken from the oven and let cool. Remove the skin then pull the meat from the bones and roughly chop.

In a large bowl, mix together the chicken, grapes, almonds, celery, scallions, dill, & parsley.

In a small-medium bowl, mix together the mayonnaise, lemon, mustard, salt and pepper.

Add the mayo/mustard mixture to the chicken mixture and gently stir until well mixed.

Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least an hour.

Serve on a bed of greens with sliced tomatoes and avocado. Or, serve on bread with green leaf lettuce.

Add more toppings to your taste!