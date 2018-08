Gibson Electric Membership announces planned power outage

TRENTON, Tenn.–If you live in Trenton, be prepared to be without power.

There will be a planned outage, Tuesday night, affecting around 2,000 Gibson Electric members.

The outage will begin at 11:59 p.m. for crews to complete the renovation of the Trenton substation, which is expected to take about two hours.

Gibson Electric said they will restore services as quickly as it is safe to do so.