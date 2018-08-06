Henderson Co. principal pleads not guilty to soliciting a minor

JACKSON, Tenn. — David Weatherford’s attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf Monday in Madison County Circuit Court. The 65-year-old educator is charged with solicitation of a minor.

Weatherford’s attorney, Steve Milam, appeared on his behalf. “We entered a not guilty plea because Mr. Weatherford is not guilty,” Milam said.

A Madison County grand jury indicted Weatherford July 30, according to court documents. According to the indictment, the alleged incident happened on or about July 9.

Weatherford has served as principal at the alternative school in Henderson County for several years, according to the Henderson County School District.

“He’s an educator,” Milam said. “He’s a husband. He’s a solid citizen.”

The school district said Weatherford is suspended without pay pending the outcome of the investigation, which is standard procedure.

The school system said they have not received any complaints about Weatherford in the past. “He’s 65 years of age and he’s never been in any trouble at all,” Milam said.

Milam said Weatherford is currently free on $7,500 bond. He is scheduled to return to court Sept. 17 at 8:30 a.m.