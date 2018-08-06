JMCSS newest school board members appear for their first meeting

JACKSON, Tenn. — There are many new faces on the Jackson-Madison County School Board after last week’s county election.

Five reserved seating signs could be seen in the board room the Jackson-Madison County Board of Education building, Monday night.

Five new seats are now filled with new oncoming school board members. A few of the new members elected, spoke to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News what they would like to see in this new school year.

“I am a JCM graduate, a graduate of the Jackson-Madison County School System and we are beginning to turn a corner on the success of this district and I just wanted to continue that process on,” said A.J. Massey, District 4-elect school board member.

Massey said his goal right away is to listen.

“…and just to absorb and soak in kinda where we are and get up to speed on whats going on in the school board and make sure I am ready for the coming decisions that are coming down the pike,” Massey said.

Superintendent Eric Jones says the meeting today was for the board members to go through their possible agenda items for Thursday’s board meeting and talk to any points that need additional clarification, as well as, the opportunity to provide input on what those voting items should be.

” possibly adjust some of the language in our education foundation by-laws and we will also be talk about land acquisition for Whitehall Pre-K,” Dr. Jones added.

James Johnson, another newly elected school board member says he had two primary reasons in mind when running for district one.

“… passion for children was one thing and the other thing is I am an advocate of public education,” said Johnson.

Johnson also said there are other items he wants to see.

“Expansion of Pre-K, which I think is important early childhood development and supporting our teachers and reducing teacher turnover,” Johnson said.

Dr. Jones says he is confident that they will continue on the positive path they are currently on now.

“I know each of the board members definitely are excited and I know they have our school systems best interest at heart and I am just looking forward to the opportunity to get to work with them as we try to move Jackson-Madison County forward,” said Dr. Jones.

Dorothy Black, Shannon Stewart and Morris Merriweather round out the other 3 new elect board members, who will be taking over in September, officially being sworn in September 13.

There were additional topics discussed in today’s work session which included board member priorities, climate and culture goals, workforce development goals, as well as, refining their 10-year plan.

The regular monthly meeting for the Jackson-Madison County School Board will be on Thursday afternoon at 5:30.