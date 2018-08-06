Joyce Hudgins Ellis

Joyce Hudgins Ellis, age 75 of Paris, passed away Friday, August 3, 2018 at Paris Healthcare Center. Her funeral service will be Monday, August 6, 2018 at McEvoy Funeral Home with burial to follow at Bevil Cemetery. Dwayne Thomas, Avalon Hospice Chaplain will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00-2:00 P.M. prior to the service on Monday. Pallbearers will be Randy Ellis, Billy Ellis, David Dougherty, and Brandon Dougherty.

Joyce Hudgins Ellis was born October 13, 1942 in Hickman, Kentucky to the late Richard Hudgins and the late Elizabeth Greer Hudgins. On December 31, 1957 she married Billy Joe Ellis and he preceded her in death on April 20, 2014.

Ms. Ellis is survived by a daughter, Shelia (David) Dougherty of Paris, TN; two sons: Billy Ellis and Randy Ellis both of Paris, TN; a brother, Jerry Lee Hudgins of Paris, TN; twelve grandchildren; and seventeen great grandchildren.

Besides her parents and her husband, Ms. Ellis was also preceded in death by two daughters: Kathy Ellis and Michelle Ellis; and a brother, Kenneth Hudgins.

Ms. Ellis worked at Salant and Salant and she loved spending time with her grandchildren.