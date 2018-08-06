Likely Potential for Rain Midweek

Weather Update – 4:00 p.m. – Monday, August 6th

While northeast Arkansas has had damaging winds within severe thunderstorms this afternoon, West Tennessee has had very little rain today with the exception being Henry county where Paris had a strong thunderstorm early on. We won’t have much more time with this activity before things calm down for the night but the midweek is looking wet for the whole area!

TONIGHT

After a few scattered showers and thunderstorms today, rain will gradually dissipate by sunset leading to a mainly dry and mostly clear night! It’ll be rather humid though, keeping temperatures to the lower 70s at the coolest point of the night for a warm start to Tuesday.

Under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies today, we’ll be gearing up for a hot and humid afternoon and scattered thunderstorms. The chance for rain is 30% with temperatures reaching highs in the lower to middle 90s at the warmest point of the day. A cold front will move into West Tennessee midweek bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms so tune into WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

