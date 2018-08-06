Mugshots : Madison County : 8/03/18 – 8/06/18

1/59 Jeremiah Warlick Failure to appear

2/59 Amber Coker Failure to appear

3/59 Andrea Price Violation of community corrections

4/59 Angel Deberry Possession of methamphetamine, schedule I drug violations



5/59 Antonio Smith Aggravated assault, violation of probation

6/59 Antwuane Rucker Failure to appear

7/59 Arturo Lopez Driving on revoked/suspended license

8/59 Atlas Pittman Simple domestic assault



9/59 Billy Bolden Simple possession/casual exchange, driving while unlicensed

10/59 Bobby Burton Violation of probation

11/59 Bobby Graves Driving on revoked/suspended license

12/59 Brian Presley Failure to comply



13/59 Carlene Conner Violation of community corrections, failure to appear

14/59 Christopher Emery Driving on revoked/suspended license

15/59 Cody Lynch Violation of probation

16/59 Curtizma Harris Driving on revoked/suspended license



17/59 Deandre Bufford Aggravated assault, theft under $999, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

18/59 Deshawn Majors Simple domestic assault, driving while unlicensed

19/59 Desmond Cole Schedule II drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

20/59 Dewayne Gray Evading arrest, violation of probation



21/59 Elsie Lee Aggravated assault

22/59 Ericka Williams Assault

23/59 Hilliary Jetton Failure to comply

24/59 Howard Williams Failure to appear



25/59 Jeffrey Bryant Violation of community corrections

26/59 Jerry Thomas DUI, open container law

27/59 Joe Johnson Simple domestic assault

28/59 Joseph Leynes Violation of community corrections



29/59 Joseph Nguyen Embezzlement

30/59 Joycelyn Swain Simple domestic assault

31/59 Kara Pappas Violation of community corrections

32/59 Kristi Taylor Shoplifting



33/59 Lafayette McKinnie Violation of probation, failure to appear

34/59 Latoya Owens Violation of probation

35/59 Lucy Munoz Aggravated burglary, theft over $1,000, vandalism

36/59 Maonqua Patrick Driving on revoked/suspended license



37/59 Marico Purdy Violation of probation, failure to appear

38/59 Markeith Cole Convicted felon-unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, possession of a handgun while under the influence, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

39/59 Martez Newble Violation of probation

40/59 Matthew Caudill Simple domestic assault



41/59 Morris Williamson Simple domestic assault

42/59 Nathan Bryant Violation of order of protection

43/59 Ralphele Wilson Driving on revoked/suspended license

44/59 Randall Russell DUI by consent/allowing



45/59 Raymond Sanders DUI

46/59 Robert Price Failure to appear

47/59 Rusty Haltom DUI

48/59 Sheri Wolfe Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



49/59 Stanley Bates Simple domestic assault

50/59 Tabathia McGuire Shoplifting, failure to appear

51/59 Tabrisha Gray Shoplifting

52/59 Tana Martin DUI



53/59 Tiffany Anderson Aggravated domestic assault

54/59 Tinki Dance Custodial interference

55/59 Tony Northern Driving on revoked/suspended license

56/59 Transzan Jones Aggravated assault, assault



57/59 Treyon Love Contempt of court, violation of community corrections, violation of probation, driving while unlicensed

58/59 Willie Owens DUI

59/59 Zachary Dudley Driving on revoked/suspended license























































































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 8/03/18 and 7 a.m. on 8/06/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.