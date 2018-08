Police in Medina investigating after car runs into house

MEDINA, Tenn.–Medina police said they are investigating after a driver ran his car into a house, Monday afternoon.

Investigators said it happened on Highway 152 at Highberry Road, near Blackmon Road.

Police said no serious injuries were reported in the crash.

The driver told officers they swerved to avoid another car turning, hitting a brick corner of the house.