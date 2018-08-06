Ronald Warren Kilgore

Ronald Warren Kilgore, age 76 of Paris passed away Thursday, August 2, 2018 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. His memorial service will be Saturday, August 4, 2018 at McEvoy Funeral Home with Pastor Carol Wade, Chris Choate and Hurshell Lee Knox officiating. Burial will be in Maplewood Cemetery.

Ronald Warren Kilgore was born October 16, 1941 in Paris, Tennessee to the late B.C. Kilgore and the late Alice Dill Kilgore. He was paralyzed from the neck down in a diving accident in 1957 when he was 15 years old, but continued his education, graduating from Grove High School in 1960 in the top ten of his class. He received his BS and MS degree from the University of Tennessee in Martin and his PHD from the University of Mississippi. He received the Tennessee Governor’s trophy for the Most Outstanding Handicapped Person in Tennessee in 1974. He was a long time member of First Presbyterian Church of Paris.

After receiving his Doctorate from the University of Mississippi, he became an Associate Professor at this University. He later became a professor of Business Administration and Accounting at the University of Tennessee in Martin. He retired in the spring of 2018.

Hurshell Lee Knox has been a faithful care-giver and friend for 37 years making it possible for Dr. Kilgore to continue his life-long ambition as an educator for countless students.

Memorials may be made to:

Alice Kilgore Nursing Scholarship U.T. Martin

c/o: Beverly Wood

315 Walnut St.

Paris, TN 38242