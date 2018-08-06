Teachers help students adjust on first day back to school

JACKSON, Tenn. — The first day of school can be scary for some, but at Andrew Jackson Elementary School, the teachers are making sure kids don’t have that issue.

Many teachers have different methods to help kids adjust on the first day. First grade teacher Heather Mysinger says this is her second year teaching, and she shared her approach to helping her kids adapt.

“We just have fun activities, get to know you, because building that relationship is very important, especially on day one, so we do a lot of building relationships,” Mysinger said.

She even whipped up what she calls “jitter juice” for the kids to calm their nerves.

“They’re starting to get to know each other, they’re becoming a little more talkative, and we’ll see that as the weeks go on,” Mysinger said.

Fourth grade teacher Gwendolyn Bonds says she has been teaching for 27 years, and she is excited to have new students.

“Wonderful. I am very excited. I have a new group of children, and that’s always exciting for me,” Bonds said.

After teaching for many years, she says she wants to focus on preparing students for college, making sure they have options and opportunities once they leave elementary school.

Ultimately, the teachers think the kids have been adapting well and think they’re ready for the school year.

“They’re adjusting extremely well. They’re following all the rules and procedures,” Bonds said. “When you’re starting fourth grade, there’s a lot that you bring with you, so following the rules and expectations of school, the children are prepared for that.”