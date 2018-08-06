Waffle House shooting survivor wants service animal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A waitress who survived the mass shooting at a Waffle House in Antioch is asking for a service dog or emotional support animal.

Virginia Stanley has been hospitalized for months as she now suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Stanley was working as a waitress the night a gunman killed four people at the Waffle House. She believes an emotional support dog could help her cope with the loss of a friend, a cook who lost his life in the shooting.

“As I was running out the back door, I actually tripped over him and I was covered in his blood, and I remember seeing his face,” Stanley said.

Stanley has spent the last two months in a mental health facility but says she wants the shooter to know he didn’t break her and she won’t stop fighting.

She currently has a fundraising page to help her pay bills and get a service dog.

If you would like to help, you can visit her GoFundMe page.