1 transported to hospital after vehicle and motorcycle crash

MARTIN, Tenn. — One person was injured after a crash this morning in Martin involving a motorcycle.

Martin police responded to the crash at 8:41 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The accident happened on University Street, involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. The two vehicles collided near the Dominos, according to a news release from the Martin Police Department.

27-year-old Seth Harris, of Martin, was injured in the crash, according to the release. The driver of the second vehicle, identified as Lora Phillips, 36, of Paris, was not injured.

The release says the driver of the motorcycle was taken by ambulance with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

No one else was injured in the wreck.

The Martin Police Department is still investigating the crash.