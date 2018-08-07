American Job Center hosts monthly Jackson job fair

JACKSON, Tenn. — More than two dozen west Tennessee employers are looking to fill over 500 positions.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s American Job Center will host a multi-employer hiring event at its Jackson location on Tuesday, Aug. 14, from 9 a.m. through 12 p.m.

More than two dozen companies and organizations from Jackson and surrounding areas will participate in the event. With over 500 available job opportunities, many of the participating employers will have recruiters on-site.

Job seekers can inquire about positions in healthcare, manufacturing, education, as well as several other occupations. Companies in attendance include Fedex Express, Nidec Leroy Somer, Owens Corning, White & Associates Home Assistance and more.

Those interested in furthering their education are also encouraged to attend this event. Representatives from several schools and educational resources will be available to discuss different opportunities that can enhance a person’s education.