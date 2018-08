1lb tomatoes, peeled and diced

1/4 c basil, chopped

1t thyme, chopped

1 clove of garlic, minced

4 – 6oz mozzarella cheese, small cubes

3T olive oil

salt and pepper to taste

8oz spaghetti

Combine tomatoes with herbs and seasoning.Heat olive oil in microwave and pour warm oil over tomato mixture.

Add drained spaghetti and then the mozzarella cheese.

Enjoy with salad and bread.