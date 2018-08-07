Education Vision Committee meets ahead of upcoming monthly school board meeting

JACKSON, Tenn.–The Education Vision Committee met Tuesday afternoon in the board room at the Jackson-Madison County Board of Education building.

Superintendent Eric Jones said the purpose of the meeting was to have a collaborative conversation between certain county commissioners so they know and are aware of what the school board is talking about and how the school system is operating.

“Ed Vision is just a collection of school board members and county commissioners that have been elected to serve on those committees and we call it Ed Vision,” said Dr. Jones.

The Education Vision Committee meets once a month during a work session.

The next scheduled school board meeting is Thursday at 5:30 p.m.